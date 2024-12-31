64GB, 256GB, 512GB SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II Memory Cards are at their lowest prices

Amazon US is currently offering three variants of the SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II Memory Card, made for professional photographers and videographers, at their lowest prices. So, if you have also been wanting to upgrade your storage solution, you may want to check them out.

The memory card offers write speeds of up to 260MB/s, which help reduce buffer time for continuous shooting and video recording. It provides transfer speeds of up to 300MB/s when used with compatible devices, such as the SanDisk Extreme PRO SD UHS-II USB-C Reader (sold separately).

The card supports V90 and UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), allowing for 8K, 4K, and Full HD video recording. Furthermore, the SanDisk Extreme PRO cards have an operating temperature range of -25°C to 85°C and a non-operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C.

According to the company, its design is shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof, offering protection in various conditions. Additionally, the cards are backed by a lifetime limited warranty, offering added peace of mind for long-term use.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.