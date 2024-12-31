Corsair MP600 PRO XT 8TB SSD with heatsink: Massive price drop - 18% off! (Lowest ever)

If you are in the market for a new internal SSD with tons of storage space and blazing fast speeds, then check out the Corsair MP600 PRO XT 8 TB Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD. In recent days, it has received its largest-ever price drop, going from $909.99 to just $773.49. It has a typical non-deal price of $939.99, so you're saving a nice 18%.

Based on 1,151 ratings, this MP600 PRO XT scores a very respectable 4.7 out of 5 stars, suggesting that it's an excellent product. If you decide to pick it up but have an issue, you can return it to Amazon before January 31, 2025.

With the MP600 PRO XT, Corsair says that you'll get much better performance than you get from an M.2 SSD. It boasts sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,100 MB/s and 6,800 MB/s respectively. As for random read and write speeds (4 KB), you can expect up to 1 M and 1.2M IOPS respectively.

According to Corsair, this SSD comes with an incredible average lifespan of more than 100 years. Technically speaking, you can write around 3,000 TB of data to this SSD — or about 30 TB per year to meet that 100-year average lifespan.

To help reach that long life, this SSD is equipped with an aluminum heat spreader, which disperses the heat and reduces throttling. Aside from aiding in its longevity, it will also ensure your device reads and writes at the fastest speeds.

