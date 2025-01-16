Mistral AI's ChatGPT competitor now features AFP news items thanks to partnership

One of the problems with generative AI is its proclivity to hallucinate. One way to address this is by grounding it in actual information. To this end, the French AI firm Mistral AI, has announced a deal with Agence France-Presse (AFP) to bring the latter's news content to Mistral's Le Chat.

Now, when you ask a query in Le Chat, if it needs to, the AI will consult the latest AFP newswire stories and then cite them in the response. Where sources have been cited, you'll see a pressable number that opens the story in an inline window where you can read the article. You can also scroll to the end of the response and press the sources button to see all the sources in the sidebar.

Explaining what the partnership brings, Mistral AI highlighted these two things:

Massive news coverage: This collaboration will amplify the reach of AFP’s journalistic efforts, showcasing the work of their 1,700 journalists worldwide. Enhanced factuality: Le Chat will integrate AFP’s news content, ensuring that responses are grounded in reliable, up-to-date information.

Multilingual support: Staying true to our multilingual roots, le Chat will leverage AFP’s daily production of 2,300 wires in six languages: French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Arabic.

“This partnership with AFP is just one of the many steps we’re taking to ensure that our users have the best tools at their disposal,” Mistral AI said in its announcement. “Whether you’re using Le Chat for creative projects, research, or any other task, you can now do so with the confidence that your information is backed by one of the world’s leading news agencies.”

Mistral AI said that this feature is rolling out to all Le Chat users in the coming weeks. If you have the feature already, you will see the sources where relevant. To test if you have the features, ask about something in international news.