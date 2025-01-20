Samsung 4TB, 1TB EVO Plus Gen4/5 NVMe SSD are lowest price in USA & UK

Samsung's 990 EVO Plus has dropped to its lowest price in the UK. The discount applies to the 4TB variant of the drive (purchase link under the specs list below) thus making it the best time to pick the NVMe SSD up if you are looking to build a new PC or upgrade an existing one. Since it is a 4TB drive, it can also be a great option as a game drive.

The interesting thing about the 990 EVO Plus is that it is compatible with both PCIe Gen4 and Gen5 interfaces. However, the latter is not really a flex in terms of speeds as the SSD can only take advantage of two out of its four lanes (x2) in the PCIe 5.0 mode.

Besides that, the 1TB 990 EVO Plus continues to be at its lowest price on Amazon US.

Speaking of speeds, the full key specs are given below:

Specification 990 EVO Plus 4TB 990 EVO Plus 1TB Sequential Read Speed Up to 7,250 MB/s Up to 7,150 MB/s Sequential Write Speed Up to 6,300 MB/s Up to 6,300 MB/s Random Read IOPS Up to 1,050,000 Up to 850,000 Random Write IOPS Up to 1,400,000 Up to 1,350,000 DRAM Cache No No Host Memory Buffer (HMB) Yes Yes MTBF 1.5 Million Hours 1.5 Million Hours Endurance 2,400 TBW 600 TBW Operating Temp (°C) 0 to 70 0 to 70

Get the Samsung 990 EVO Plus at the links below:

Samsung 990 EVO Plus, 4TB, PCIe 4.0 x4 / 5.0 x2, NVMe2.0 (up to 7250 MB/s), NVMe M.2 (2280), Internal Solid State Drive (SSD), MZ-V9S4T0BW: £291.00 (Amazon UK)

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

SAMSUNG 990 EVO Plus SSD 1TB, PCIe Gen 4x4, Gen 5x2 M.2 2280, Speeds Up-to 7,150 MB/s, Upgrade Storage for PC/Laptops, HMB Technology and Intelligent Turbowrite 2.0, (MZ-V9S1T0B/AM): $79.99 (Amazon US)

