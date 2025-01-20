Bluesky introduces custom feeds for vertical videos on its mobile app

TikTok and other ByteDance-associated apps, such as CapCut and Marvel Snap, received a lifeline as they resumed their services in the US. This was made possible by President Donald Trump's intervention to halt the ban and allow TikTok's parent company to find a potential US buyer. Amidst this, Meta's Instagram sought to position itself as an alternative to TikTok by enabling users to create reels up to three minutes long.

Now, Bluesky, the alternative to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has joined the trend and has got in on the "video action too." In an official post on their platform, Bluesky's handle announced the introduction of custom feeds for vertical videos in its app.

We had to get in on the video action too — Bluesky now has custom feeds for video! Like any other feed, you can choose to pin these or not. Bluesky is yours to customize. — Bluesky (@bsky.app) 2025-01-20T03:41:13.225Z

In the video feed under the "Explore" tab, Bluesky users can swipe up to enter a timeline of trending videos on the platform. The company also said that users can choose to pin the video feed on their home screen or add it to their personalized list of feeds, making it fully customizable.

In video custom feeds, you can swipe up to enter a timeline of only video posts. Try it yourself by clicking into this video custom feed and scrolling up. bsky.app/profile/bsky... — Bluesky (@bsky.app) 2025-01-20T03:41:13.226Z

For users who don't see the new custom video feed on their Bluesky mobile app, the platform recommended restarting the app once or twice for the changes to take effect. Additionally, Bluesky also mentioned that developers are building alternatives to TikTok on AT Protocol, the decentralized framework on which Bluesky is built.

Independent no-code tools for building custom feeds like @graze.social and @skyfeed.app are already working on adding support for video feeds. — Bluesky (@bsky.app) 2025-01-20T03:41:13.227Z

Users can upload a video of up to 59 seconds. While some users welcomed the new addition to the Bluesky mobile app, there were a few users too who offered a few suggestions such as the option to upload videos as long as 5 minutes and a feature for editing videos after posting.