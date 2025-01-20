2TB Corsair MP600 Mini M.2 2230 NVMe SSD hits its lowest price ever

If you are looking for a high-performance, super-fast NVMe SSD compatible with the M.2 2230 form factor, there's a great deal available on Amazon US. The Corsair MP600 Mini 2TB M.2 PCIe x4 Gen4 NVMe SSD has dropped to its all-time lowest price of $193.99 on Amazon (purchase link provided below), shedding 16% off of its list price of $229.99.

The Corsair MP600 Mini 2TB NVMe SSD's compact M.2 2230 form factor makes it fully compatible with devices such as Valve Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, MSI Claw, Microsoft Surface, and other ultra-thin devices. This NVMe SSD offers up to 7,000MB/sec sequential read and up to 6,200MB/sec sequential write speeds, ensuring faster game loading times, shorter Windows boot time, and ultra-fast file opening and transfer.

Thanks to the PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 interface of the Corsair MP600 Mini 2TB NVMe SSD, it offers maximum bandwidth for great storage performance. Since it is based on 3D TLC NAND, it offers better endurance compared to what is offered by SSDs based on QLC NAND.

If interested, then you can purchase the Corsair MP600 Mini 2TB NVMe SSD from the below link:

