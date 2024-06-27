Save £100 on the 2-in-1 14-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 314 CP314-1H

Amazon is currently running a 27%-off deal on the 14-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 314 with an N4500 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. With this discount, you can pick up this laptop for just £269.10 instead of £370.28.

Aside from the aforementioned specs, this laptop features a 1366 x 768 resolution and the graphics coprocessor is the Intel UHD Graphics 600. As a Chromebook, it's running ChromeOS which is ideal if most of your needs are accomplished with a web browser and Android apps.

This laptop boasts 10 hours of battery life and a weight of 2.23kg, at this weight it's not the lightest to be carrying around all day but not the heaviest either and the 10 hours of battery life should be sufficient to get you through the day.

Here's what the Amazon product page has to say:

TOUCH-ENABLED: The 14" Full HD IPS display doesn't just provide sharp detail and vivid colours, it's also a touchscreen for added convenience and flexibility ALL-DAY BATTERY: With a battery that lasts up to 10 hours from a single charge, you can use it all day without worrying about finding somewhere to charge USB-C: Turn your laptop into a desktop - display up to 4K on an external monitor, transfer data at lightning-fast speeds and even charge your laptop, all via a single cable!

If you want a laptop for both entertainment and work, this option could be for you. it has the normal laptop and tablet modes but can also be set up in tent mode if you want to set it on a table.

Please be aware that if you buy this laptop, it comes with 4GB of RAM and not the 8GB of RAM it mentions in the product description. This product is covered by Amazon's returnable within 30 days of receipt policy if it turns out not to be for you.

