Save 13% on this 1.5m (5ft) USB-C to Lightning Cable by VIBRANCE

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Gear + Gadgets section of the Neowin Deals store, where, you can save 13% on this 1.5m (5ft) VIBRANCE USB-C to Lightning Cable. Up to 3x faster charging + data sync! This MFI braided cable combines function and strength with style.



The LOGiiX VIBRANCE™ Connect is a braided 1.5m ( ~5 feet) long cable featuring dual sync and charge functionality. The stress-relieving reinforced connectors prevent fraying and breaking while adding a splash of color to your tech. The VIBRANCE™ Connect can be used with both Macs and PC and allows you to charge your device up to 3 times faster than a regular charging cable.

1.5m (5ft) long cable. Gives you more freedom when charging from a distance

Dual function. Sync data or charge your device

Anti-stress reinforced connectors. Prevent fraying & breaking

Fast. Up to 3x faster than regular charging cable

Specs

Cable type: USB-C to Lightning

Available in Silver , Blue, Purple, Pink, Yellow, Orange and Green colors.

, Blue, Purple, Pink, Yellow, Orange and Green colors. Material: nylon braid

Length: 1.5m (5ft)

Function: data sync, charging

Durable

Includes

VIBRANCE™ Connect USB-C to Lightning Cable

VIBRANCE™ Connect USB-C to Lightning Cable Cable Tie

Here's the deal:

This VIBRANCE 1.5m (5ft) USB-C to Lightning Cable normally costs $39.99 but you can pick it up for just $34.99 (US only) that's a saving of $5. You can also add optional 2 or 3 year warranty to extend the included 90 days of warranty. For a full description, specs, and terms, click here.

We post these deals because we earn commission on each sale so as not to rely solely on advertising, which many of our readers block. It all helps toward paying staff reporters, servers and hosting costs.

Other ways to support Neowin

The above deal not doing it for you, but still want to help? Check out the links below.

Check out our partner software in the Neowin Store

Buy a T-shirt at Neowin's Threadsquad

Subscribe to Neowin - for $14 a year, or $28 a year for an ad-free experience

Disclosure: An account at Neowin Deals is required to participate in any deals powered by our affiliate, StackCommerce. For a full description of StackCommerce's privacy guidelines, go here. Neowin benefits from shared revenue of each sale made through our branded deals site.