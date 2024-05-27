Save 43% on this 100W UGREEN compact fast charger with 4 USB ports

These days, our lives are full of devices that need frequent charging. And if you want to have one charger to rule them all, UGREEN's 100W four-port GaN Foldable Charger is just for you. The best part is that it is now available on Amazon with a 43% discount.

The discounted charger features four USB ports: three USB-C and one USB-A. With a max power output of 100W, it can charge four devices simultaneously without sacrificing speed. And if you connect one device, the charger will deliver 100W of power, ensuring enough juice for a MacBook Pro or other laptops. The manufacturer claims that the adapter can even charge two MacBook Air laptops to 55% in just 30 minutes.

To keep your devices safe, the UGREEN 100W Nexode adapter features protection from overheating, over-voltage, over-current, and short circuits. Also, it uses flame-resistant materials and special sensors that monitor temperature 800 times per second.

Finally, thanks to the use of GaN II technology, the charger is more efficient and compact, plus the foldable plug saves you space in your bag or backpack.

UGREEN 100W 4-port GaN Foldable Fast Charger - $42.99 | 43% off on Amazon US

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

