Amazon deal: Sabrent Rocket PCIe Gen5 super-fast NVMe SSD drops to lowest price ever

Compared to last year, storage deals have become much harder to find these days, be it SSDs or hard disks (HDDs). While they are few and far between, luckily, we still do get decent discounts from time to time. Such is the case with Sabrent's recently released Rocket 5 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD, as its 1TB variant has dropped to the lowest-ever price of just $171 (buying link below).

PCIe 5.0-based NVMe SSDs are very fast, and the Sabrent Rocket 5 is no exception. Sabrent claims the 1TB Rocket 5 is capable of delivering 13,000 MB/s of sequential reads and 9,500 MB/s of sequential write speeds. In terms of random throughput, Sabrent says read IOPS (input-output per second) can hit 1300K while write IOPS can hit 1400K.

Image via AnandTech

As you can see in the spec table above, the 2TB and 4TB drives are even faster when it comes to writes, so if you want even better write performance, you can opt for those higher-capacity variants.

However, irrespective of what you get, make sure you grab a heatsink, as PCIe Gen5 SSDs are known to run dangerously hot as they are very fast.

Get the Sabrent 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB Rocket 5 NVMe SSD at the link below:

SABRENT NVMe SSD M.2 1TB Gen 5 13,000MB/s Lesen, 9,500MB/s Schreiben Interne SSD PCIe 5 X4 (SB-RKT5-1TB / 8-40025-25938-6): $170.99 (Amazon US)

