SanDisk slashes price of 2TB PRO-G40 SSD to $389.19 from $469.99

SanDisk has lowered the price of its Professional 2TB PRO-G40 external SSD to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. It usually costs $469.99, but thanks to a 17% discount, you can now get it for $389.19. This SSD supports both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C, so it should be ideal for use on PCs and Macs.

Before we go on to the features of this drive, it's worth mentioning that it has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on the ratings suggesting customers are very happy with their purchase of this external SSD. If you buy it and find anything wrong, Amazon offers a 30-day refund or replacement.

SanDisk says that the PRO-G40 is its most productive drive yet, with read speeds of 3,000 MB/s and write speeds of 2,500 MB/s via Thunderbolt 3 and read speeds of 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of 1,000 MB/s via USB-C. As an SSD, it has no internal moving parts like a hard drive, so it will offer not only faster performance but also better reliability.

Another nice trait of this SSD is that it is "ultra-rugged" with its three-meter drop protection and 4,000 lbs crush resistance. It also has IP68 dust and water resistance for added longevity.

Finally, to help it remain fast, SanDisk has built it with a cooling aluminum core. With this, SanDisk promises "ultra-fast speeds under its heaviest workloads."

