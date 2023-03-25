Save hundreds on this ASUS ROG Ryzen gaming notebook with a second screen now

There are gaming notebooks, and then there's the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16. This laptop will not only play any PC game you can throw at it, but it also has an innovative secondary screen that can be used for any number of different functions.

You can get the notebook on Amazon now, with 16GB of RAM, an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Mobile Processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU for $1,699.99. That's $800 less than the normal $2,499.99 MSRP. You can also get the notebook with 32GB of RAM, an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU for $2,699.99. Again, that's $800 less than the normal $3,499.99 MSRP.

Besides its 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 main screen with 165Hz refresh rate, the notebook has a second touchscreen below it. The 14-inch 3,840 x 1,100 screen is tilted 13 degrees so you can view it comfortably. Gamers could use the secondary display to show content like in-game inventories, game maps, or chatting with online friends. Streamers could use it to communicate with fans. Even software developers and content creators could use the second display to expand their workspace.

Both models have a 1TB SSD drive for storage, along with advanced cooling hardware technology. The 5.7-pound notebook has several speakers for a solid audio experience, and comes with Windows 11 Pro installed.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals, or visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.