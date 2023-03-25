Alongside Windows 11 TPM, Secure Boot, MSA removal, Rufus now adds BitLocker disable option

An image showing Rufus creating Windows 11 install USB

The latest final version of Rufus launched a few hours ago. The new update, version 3.22, which had came out last week as beta, adds the option to disable BitLocker encryption from within the Windows User Experience window. Previously, Rufus had added bypass for Windows 11 RAM, Secure Boot, TPM 2.0, and Microsoft Account (MSA) requirements too.

A Rufus dialog box

Additionally, this is also the final Rufus version which will support Windows 7 ISO files. The release also fixes an SSD issue, adds SHA-1 and SHA-256 acceleration, and more. Find the full changelog below:

  • Add SHA-1 and SHA-256 x86 acceleration on CPUs that support it (#2090, courtesy of Jeffrey Walton)
  • Add an option to disable BitLocker device encryption in the Windows User Experience dialog (#2121)
  • Add a cheat mode (Ctrl-P) to preserve the log between sessions
  • Fix potential media creation errors by forcing the unmount of stale .wim images (#2199)
  • Fix potential access errors in ISO → ESP mode by forcing Large FAT32 formatting
  • Fix user-specified label not being preserved on error/cancel
  • Fix some large SSD devices being listed by default (#2164)
  • Fix processing of Rock Ridge CE fields
  • Work around the use of Rock Ridge symbolic links for Linux firmware packages (Debian)
  • Remove the ISO download feature on Windows 7
  • Note: This is the last version of Rufus that can run on Windows 7

You can download Rufus 3.22 final version from the GitHub page.

