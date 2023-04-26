Save up to 48 percent on Crucial internal SSD drives up to 4TB right now on Amazon

Do you need some extra storage inside your work or gaming PC but don't want to mess with old-fashioned disc hard drives? Then Crucial might have you covered with some deep discounts right now on its MX500 NAND SATA 2.5 Inch internal SSD models.

The sizes range from 250GB all the way to 4TB for these SSD versions with read speeds up to 560MB per second and write speeds up to 510MB per second. These drives are perfect for PC owners who want to expand their storage with a faster SSD but want to keep their standard SATA connections.

Right now, the prices for these Crucial SSDs are at or very near their lowest prices on Amazon. Here's what you can get right now.

