Quantum Break has been removed temporarily from the Xbox and Steam stores

Quantum Break, the 2016 sci-fi action game from developer Remedy Entertainment and publisher Microsoft, has been removed from both the Microsoft Store (including Game Pass) and Valve's Steam store. However, it appears that the game will return for sale at some point.

Remedy posted a message on its Twitter account this week, stating that the removal of Quantum Break was "due to some licenses that expired that were in the process of being renewed." The developer didn't go into specifics on which licenses were the issue in the game. However, it's likely that they involved music cues that are heard at the end of each of the game's acts and its final credits scene.

Quantum Break involves the player controlling the main character, who gets infused with a way to manipulate time after an experiment goes haywire. The game was a bit different compared to Remedy's other titles in that it mixed in-game engine action with a live-action TV show. Actors like Shawn Ashmore, Dominic Monaghan, and the late Lance Reddick played both their live-action characters and voiced their in-game counterparts.

Remedy is working on a number of different projects at the moment. One of them is the long-awaited sequel Alan Wake 2, which is currently scheduled for a 2023 release. It's also in early development of another sequel, Control 2, along with full remakes of its signature games Max Payne 1 and 2.