Snap up the 1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card at a new all time low price

We have seen the prices of Seagate's Xbox Storage Expansion Cards for Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game consoles go down below their normal MSRP for a few months. Now, Amazon has a new all-time low price for the 1TB version.

At the moment, the 1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion card is priced at $125.99 on Amazon. That's also a big $94 discount, or 43 percent off, its $219.99 MSRP.

If you own an Xbox Series S or X console, you know that the onboard storage can fill up pretty quickly with modern games. The Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion card is a quick and easy way to increase the storage amount for games.

However, this is not just a mere memory card. Seagate worked with Microsoft to make sure this SSD works just like the onboard storage on the Xbox consoles. In other words, you can store games on the card and play them directly on it without having to delete and replace anything on the console's built-in storage.

The storage card uses Microsoft Xbox Velocity Architecture as well. For Xbox Series X|S owners, playing games on the card will also result in faster load times. It also supports Quick Resume, which means you can switch from playing one Xbox game to another and quickly load and resume the game where you left off in seconds.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

