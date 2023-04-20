This LG C2 Series OLED 55-inch TV is available at its lowest price ever on Amazon

While gaming PCs normally connect to monitors, even big ones, there are also big-screen TVs that also not only can connect to PCs but even support some specific GPU features. One of them is the 55-inch LG C2 Series OLED TV and it's on sale for its lowest price yet on Amazon.

Right now, the LG C2 Series OLED Evo TV is priced at $1,066.99. That's a big $433 discount from its normal $1,499.99 MSRP price tag at Amazon.

The LG C2 Series OLED supports both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. Both are designed to reduce screen tearing and input lag when you connect your GeForce or Radeon GPU PC to the TV. It also supports Variable Refresh Rate which will automatically set the refresh rate of the LG TV, all the way up to 120Hz, for a smooth gaming experience.

Of course, the LG C2 Series includes an OLED screen for deep contrast and dark blacks, while still retaining a bright image, with its eight million self-lit pixels. It also has LG's webOS for streaming video apps, and it even supports cloud gaming with NVIDIA GeForce Now.

