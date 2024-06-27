Get this 42-inch LG OLED Evo C4 Series TV for its lowest price ever

If you want a TV that's sized for a bedroom or other smaller room in the house but also want the best picture quality possible, you should check out the 42-inch LG OLED Evo C4 Series TV. This 2024 model just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon.

Right now you can get the 42-inch LG OLED Evo C4 Series TV for $1,196.99 at Amazon. That's its latest lowest price and also $303 off its $1,499.99 MSRP.

This LG OLED TV includes over 8 million self-lit pixels offering both rich colors and deep blacks for the best picture. inside this TV is LG's a9 AI processor Gen7, which upscales both video and gaming content. The TV supports the Dolby Vision HDR standard and also includes Filmmaker Mode which lets you watch films as the director intended their movies to be watched.

If you are a gamer, the TV supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium standards for little to no graphical tearing and stuttering. It has a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz with a 0.1 ms response time.

For streaming movie and TV show fans, LG's own in-house webOS 24 with nearly all of the major premium and free streaming services. It also has its own LG channels with over 300 channels of content that you can access for free. You can also watch two channels at once with its Multi View feature. You also get four HDMI 2.1 ports to connect things like a sound bar, your gaming console and more.

