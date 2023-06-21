Xbox Series X prices are going up in most markets, Xbox Game Pass prices are going up too

Microsoft will be increasing the price of its high-end game console, the Xbox Series X, in most parts of the world. The Verge reports that starting on August 1, Xbox Series X will cost £479.99 in the UK, €549.99 across most European markets, CAD $649.99 in Canada, and AUD $799.99 in Australia. The price for the console will remain the same in the US at $499.99, and will also stay the same in Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia. The less powerful Xbox Series S console will also keep its current price worldwide.

In a statement to The Verge, Kari Perez, head of communications for Microsoft's Xbox division, stated:

We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription prices will be going up in most markets, including the US. Starting July 6, the price will be $10.99 a month (up from $9.99 a month) for Xbox Game Pass (€10.99 in the UK and £8.99 in Europe). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prices will go up to $16.99 a month (up from $14.99 a month) on the same day (€14.99 in the UK and £12.99 in Europe). PC Game Pass prices will stay the same.

This will be the first such price increase for these subscription services, which offer gamers a way to play hundreds of full Xbox games for a low monthly price, since Microsoft launched Xbox Game Pass in 2017. Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia will keep their current Xbox Game Pass pricing.

If you have a current subscription to these services, the new pricing won't go into effect until August 13, except in Germany where the prices will take effect on September 13. Obviously, people with yearly subscriptions will not be affected until their time period to renew ends. Microsoft raised the prices of its major first party Xbox games several months ago to $69.99.