How to open pinned icons using your keyboard

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.

On the bottom of your screen, you have the taskbar (unless you move it). On the taskbar are applications you have open and applications that you've pinned there.

To pin an application to the taskbar,

Right click the application

Left click on "Pin to taskbar".

Did you know you can launch one of those pinned apps on the taskbar without ever touching your mouse?

Those icons on the taskbar are numbered. To the right of the start menu is 1 and it goes up to 10 (0).

If you wish to launch the app located directly to the right of the start button, you would hold down the windows key and press the number 1 just once (Win key +1). If you wish to launch the next app over, you would press Win key +2 and so on.

Happy Computing!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!