WhatsApp iOS beta starts testing a feature to filter group chats

WhatsApp has started testing its underdevelopment feature that lets you filter chats into different categories. Chat filters are now available to some beta testers running WhatsApp beta for iOS v23.25.10.76, reports WABetaInfo which tracks the progress of unreleased WhatsApp features.

The upcoming feature can fix a long-standing problem for many users, allowing them to find out which WhatsApp groups they are part of. Users have resorted to workarounds in the past, such as saving their own phone number as WhatsApp contact to find groups in common.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.25.10.76: what's new?



WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to filter chats, and it’s available to some beta testers! Some users may be able to experiment with the same feature by installing the previous update.https://t.co/qsKHcA9FqV pic.twitter.com/ixnf2BoHw4 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 8, 2023

The new chat filters feature will display pill-shaped buttons to filter chats into various categories, as per a screenshot of the feature. WhatsApp currently lets users filter unread messages on Android, iOS, Web, and Desktop versions of its app.

To filter unread messages on your iPhone, you need to swipe down from the top of the screen to reveal the search bar. You'll find the filter icon present on the right-hand side of the search bar. Tap on it to display unread chats, and tap again to go back to the normal view.

WhatsApp has been working on advanced chat filters for the last few months. In addition to unread messages, users will be able to filter chats from their Contacts, making it easier to respond to important messages.

While the feature is available on the latest beta release, the website notes that some users running v23.25.10.73 may also be able to try it out. Chat filters add to the stream of features the Meta-owned platform has been developing, including HD media for Status updates, search by username, AI chatbot shortcut, search messages by date, video rewind and forward, etc.

For users running the stable version, WhatsApp has recently released self-destructing voice messages that delete automatically after they are played once. WhatsApp also added a new Voice Chats option that lets group members talk to each other without starting a group call.