Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 gets a big free update with ultrawide monitor support and more

The release of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 from developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment has turned into a huge hit this month. The title quickly sold 2 million copies a few days after it was released, and the game remains in the top 10 best-selling games on Steam as of this writing.

Today, Saber and Focus are releasing a major free update to the game that includes a number of new features. A post on the game's Steam page states that one of the new additions is a Sparring Arena in the game's Battle Barge:

Available while in Operations or Eternal War mode, this brand new area is accessible directly from the Launch Bay. Once there, you'll be given your weapons and grenades as if you were in a PvP match and allowed to spar it out with your Battle-Brothers ahead of your next missions.

Another new feature for all of the game's platforms is for its Operations mode. Players can now enter private lobbies so they can play with bots alone or with one friend without the game's normal matchmaking system adding random online players to the mode.

The PC version of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 finally received support for playing it on ultrawide monitors, allowing players to have a more immersive experience. The update also includes a way for players to quickly reset the customized armor and colors to the default ones if they want to start customizing them from scratch.

The new patch also has a bunch of gameplay balance changes, along with bug fixes and other improvements. Players can expect to see more free and paid DLC content for Space Marine 2, and Saber says it is looking into adding story expansion packs or even a Space Marine 3 game at some point.