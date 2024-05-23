Warhammer Skulls 2024 recap: Speed Freeks beta is out, new Space Marine II modes and more

The Warhammer Skulls 2024 event is over, and Games Workshop revealed lots of new updates for current and upcoming video games in the Warhammer franchise. Here's just a taste of what was revealed, and you can find out more at the official Warhammer Skulls 2024 website.

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks Open Beta is out now on Steam - full game coming this summer

The car combat game Warhammer 40,000 Speed Freeks was revealed in 2023, but today you can play in the open beta on Steam from now until Thursday, May 30. Here's what you can expect from the open beta

5 furious vehicles

2 special vehicles rewarded by completing gameplay challenges

Two Kill Konvoy maps to tear up

Gear grinding vehicle customization options

Earn in-game scrap currency

A 15-level limited battle pass of cosmetics

A party System

The free-to-play game will be officially launching this summer on Steam

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine II - New mutiplayer modes revealed and pre-orders begin

Developer Saber Interactive will not only include a single player campaign for this third person shooter sequel, it will have many multiplayer modes. On is a 3-player co-op "Operations Mode" where you can play as six different Space Marines classes, with lots of customization. There will also be three 6v6 multiplayer modes (Annihilation, Seize Ground, Capture & Control). The game is due out on September 9 and you can preorder it now on Amazon for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun - New DLC coming and a new free Horde mode

2023's "boomer shooter" inspired game Warhammer 40,000 Bolgun is getting a DLC pack, Forges of Corruption, on June 18. with new levels, weapons, and enemies to fight. All players will also get a free Horde mode as well.

Blood Bowl III - New DLC and cross-play coming for Season 5

The sports-themed game based on Warhammer launches Season 5 on June 11 with a new DLC pack that adds the Necromantic Horror team. It will also finally add cross-play support for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5-PS4 consoles.

