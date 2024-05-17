When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

ChatGPT now supports Google Drive and OneDrive, integrating interactive charts and tables

OpenAI has announced a major update that adds to ChatGPT's data analysis capabilities. The company said these improvements will streamline the process of working with datasets. It provides users with more interactive tools for their data.

According to OpenAI, it will now be possible to upload files directly from Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive. This feature eliminates the need to download files before uploading them to ChatGPT. With this support, the AI chatbot will be able to access Google services such as Sheets, Docs, Slides and Microsoft platforms such as Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Another update will be the introduction of an expandable view for tables and charts. When users add a dataset, ChatGPT will create an interactive table that can be expanded to a full-screen view. In addition, users can click on specific areas of the table to ask follow-up questions or choose from ChatGPT's suggested prompts.

For example, users can now ask ChatGPT to combine multiple spreadsheets containing monthly expenses and create a pivot table categorized by expense type.

ChatGPT now offers customizable and interactive charts, including bar, line, pie, and scatter charts. Users can hover over chart elements, ask additional questions, or choose colors. Users can download these charts for use in presentations or documents.

OpenAI says the data analysis improvements in GPT-4o will be available to ChatGPT Plus, Team and Enterprise users in the coming weeks. Plus is designed for individual users, while Team and Enterprise are ideal for team work. They provide advanced features for group productivity. Enterprise also ensures enterprise-level security and privacy.

In case you missed it, OpenAI announced this week its latest AI large language model, ChatGPT-4o. The multimodal model combines text, image, video, and voice to generate natural language answers to questions. It'll also be available to both free and paid users.

