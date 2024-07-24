Age of Mythology Retold is holding a stress test this weekend, and anyone can play

The team behind the upcoming remaster of Age of Mythology held a closed beta for pre-order customers for the Premium Edition earlier this month, but soon, anyone will be able to try out the game. A stress test for Age of Mythology: Retold is kicking off this weekend starting July 26, and during specific time slots, the highly-anticipated real-time strategy game will be available to try out on Steam.

"Hello Age of Mythology fans! We’re hosting another opportunity to play Age of Mythology: Retold, this time you’re going to be putting the servers to the test," says the announcement by World's Edge. "Grab a friend or two, hop in, and have some fun of mythic proportions! The best part? You do not have to own Age of Mythology: Retold to play!"

The Age of Mythology Technical stress test will run on July 26, 27, and 28 days, but only during specific three-hour windows:

Friday, July 26 – 5:30 am PT (8:30 am ET / 12:30 UTC) to 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET / 15:30 UTC)

The stress test's files will be available for pre-download six hours before every stress test kick off, giving prospective players some time to prepare. Only multiplayer content will be available to try out during this period

To enter the stress test, simply head to Age of Mythology: Retold Steam store page, scroll down and click the Request Access button that has already appeared. Accepted players will receive an email once the stress tests kick off, with more joining in waves as the weekend progresses.

Despite being a stress test, the developer is still looking for more bug reports on any issues players run into during their multiplayer endeavors.

Here are the known issues players can run into in this build of the game:

Not all localization is present for supported game languages.

Brightness options are not yet available in the Settings options.

It has been observed that the player is unable to access the “Villager Priority” menu during a skirmish or campaign match after exiting the tutorial.

Steam Deck Users will be unable to join multiplayer matches hosted by non-Steam Deck users.

Villagers may get temporarily stuck between other villagers when gathering in narrow spots.

Villagers may get periodically stuck in the dropoff animation in rare cases.

Villagers may poorly distribute across trees when tasking a larger group onto a single tree.

Building Rally Points are not visible.

Units may rarely get stuck when pathing near corners of buildings.

Player colors may mismatch on the Spectator mode panels.

Age of Mythology: Retold has a September 4 release date, with it coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms as well as Xbox and PC Game Pass.