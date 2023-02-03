Alleged screenshots of ChatGPT-powered Microsoft's "new Bing" leak

Microsoft is apparently further along with plans to integrate the ChatGPT AI chatbot into its Bing search engine than first suspected. Today, a student named Owen Yin posted up screenshots of the purported Bing ChatGPT feature on Twitter and also on his Medium page. Yin said he was able to access a preview of the Bing ChatGPT feature before it was cut off.

Yin claims that adding ChatGPT will be labeled as the "new Bing". The normal search bar will be replaced by a large white box where you can type in up to 1,000 characters. While the current version of ChatGPT can only access info back to 2021, this new version will apparently be able to access more recent information.

One nice feature that will apparently be part of Bing ChatGPT search results is that you will see links to where it got the information for answers to your questions. This will allow you to check to see if the answer truly has accurate info. It could also allow websites to get traffic and hits from Bing.

Bing's use of ChatGPT will allow users to ask it to do more than just answer questions, according to Yin. You can ask it to make up a poem or a short story. The chatbot will also ask follow-up questions as well. However, the transitional search engine answers will still be in Bing, and you can switch between the old and new versions via the toolbar.

You still get your traditional search results but there's a new tab to start a chat pic.twitter.com/ugeYMCNG1c — Owen Yin (@Owen_Yin) February 3, 2023

Keep in mind that Yin seemingly got access to an early version of Bing with ChatGPT features, so it's possible that one or more of these features might not make it to the final public version. Hopefully, we will get more info on this big Bing makeover, including when it will go live to the public, very soon.