PC version of The Last of Us remake delayed by almost a month

Sony and Naughty Dog's smash hit franchise The Last of Us has been going through a resurgence in popularity thanks to its new HBO series. The remake of the original has also been on track to shed its PlayStation exclusivity soon thanks to a PC release, but the wait has just gotten a little longer for fans.

Originally announced for March 3, The Last Of Us Part I is now hitting PC on March 28, 2023.

"We know a lot of you have been revisiting the story that started it all with The Last of Us Part I on PlayStation 5 console, and we realize many of you have been excited to jump in when Part I hits PC," said Naughty Dog in a tweet today. "And so we want to make sure that The Last of Us Part I PC debut is in the best shape possible.

The studio added that the almost four weeks of extra time it's receiving will be used to "ensure this version of The Last of Us lives up to your, and our, standards."

This remake of the original 2013-released PlayStation 4 game carries the complete single-player campaign as well as the prequel addon 'Left Behind'. On the improvements side, exploration and combat have been overhauled, while new animations, character models, and technologies from Part II are also included.

The Last Of Us Part I is hitting both Steam and the Epic Games Store with a $59.99 price tag with pre-orders available now. System requirements and PC exclusive features have not been revealed yet.