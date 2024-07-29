AMD launches the technical preview version of Fluid Motion Frames 2

If you own a gaming PC with an AMD Radeon RX 7000 or 6000 series GPU, you might have tried out the AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) graphics feature. In October 2023, AMD released a preview version of its Adrenalin Edition graphics driver that added support for Fluid Motion Fames tech across thousands of PC games.

Today, AMD is launching yet another preview release for its drivers. This time it's for the new Fluid Motion Frames 2 technology. The company claims this is a "significant upgrade from our initial version" that promises to give PC gamers with Radeon RX 7000 or 6000 GPUs "improved quality, lower latency, and better performance."

In a blog post, AMD says that it has added two new modes for AFMF 2 to give gamers more control over the feature. One is Search Mode, which has a default Auto setting that "reduces fallback for improved AFMF smoothness" for games that are run in 1440p resolution and higher. You can also switch to the Standard” setting for 1080p resolution. The second mode is Performance Mode which is supposed to cut down the AFMF 2 overhead in favor of higher frame rates on more devices.

AMD has also cut the latency on many games with the use of AFMF 2. That includes Cyberpunk 2077, which got a 28 percent reduction in latency, and Counter-Strike 2 with a 12 percent cut in latency. The new version also supports games that use Vulkan and OpenGL.

For people who want to keep frame rates on games to a certain level, AFMF 2 adds what the company calls AMD Radeon Chill. The company claims:

When you enable Radeon Chill after enabling AFMF 2, it will automatically set the native FPS cap to be half of your AMD FreeSync monitor’s maximum refresh rate. Then, once AFMF 2 frame generation is applied, Radeon Chill will prevent the FPS going above the max refresh rate (which can cause screen-tearing and reduce image quality).

You can download the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Preview Driver for AFMF 2 right now. Keep in mind this is a preview drive so you may experience some bugs and other issues. AMD plans to officially release AFMF 2 something in the fourth quarter of 2024.