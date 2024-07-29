Microsoft adds a new contact editor for Outlook on Android and iOS

Microsoft is making a big change to its Outlook mobile apps on Android and iOS devices. Today, the company revealed that those apps now include a contact editor, which is designed to replace the contact features found on iPhones and Android phones.

In a blog post, Microsoft says it has taken in feedback from users who have found the experience with using the native contacts features in iOS and Android to be " inconsistent." The company said the new contacts editor in the Outlook mobile app aims to be better than the native contact editors in a number of ways.

One feature is that businesses with employees who use Outlook mobile apps will now be able to manage their contacts while also complying with Microsoft Intune policies. Also, the Outlook Mobile contact UI should now be similar to the new Outlook app on Windows along with the Outlook web app.

Outlook Mobile users can access the new contact editor by tapping on the Apps option in the bottom panel and heading to the new Contacts tab. All they have to do is tap on the New Contact button to begin.

Other features include heading over to the Feeds tab from the bottom panel and then tapping on the Create+ option to add a new contact. Also, the People Card in Outlook mobile now has both Add to Contacts and Edit Contact functions.

In addition, Android Outlook mobile users have an extra new feature related to contacts. Microsoft said:

Navigate to the Feeds tab from the bottom panel. Click on ‘Create+’ and choose ‘Scan Business Card’. Use the camera that pops up to upload a photo or take a new one of a physical business card. The card details will automatically appear pre-filled in the editor.

If you have made any Contacts in the native devices feature, they can still be accessed and edited in the Outlook mobile and web apps.