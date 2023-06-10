Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro cameras allegedly leaked; coming with Galaxy S23's sensor

Leaked information, courtesy of Android Authority, suggests that Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will receive notable camera upgrades. According to a new report, the potential camera enhancements for these devices have been extensively detailed.

One significant change expected is incorporating the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor, a 50MP primary camera sensor that succeeds the GN1 used in Pixel 6 and 7. This Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 sensor can capture around 35% more light, improving image quality. It supports advanced features like 8K video recording and Staggered HDR.

The Pixel 8 Pro is likely to have an exclusive upgrade in the form of an 8x8 ToF VL53L8 time-of-flight sensor. This addition could significantly enhance auto-focus capabilities compared to previous models.

It should be noted that the temperature sensor leaked earlier for the Pro model, the Melexis MLX90632, is solely a temperature sensor and does not provide thermal imaging capabilities.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will apparently also receive upgrades to their ultrawide cameras. The Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to sport a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, substantially improving from Google's previous 12MP sensor.

The Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultrawide sensor. Notably, the new device may not include the Pixel 7 Pro's macro mode. There are no reported changes to the telephoto lens in the Pixel 8 Pro or the selfie cameras in Pixel 8 series.

In addition to hardware improvements, the Google Camera app (GCam) is also seemingly set to receive software enhancements. These updates could include the introduction of level selection for artificial bokeh in "Cinematic" mode and an "Adaptive torch" feature that adjusts the LED flash intensity based on the scene.

On the other hand, a leaked Google Pixel 8 Pro video shows the sensor beneath the phone's rear photo flash. More importantly, it shows the sensor being used by the owner. She places the Pixel 8 Pro close to her forehead so that the sensor can take a temperature reading.

