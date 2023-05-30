Amnesia: The Bunker, Car Mechanic Simulator, Farworld Pioneers, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

Amnesia: The Bunker

It's not quite June yet but Microsoft already has the month's Xbox Game Pass drops planned out. Today's announcement carries major releases, hit indie titles, and even several day-one drops onto the Game Pass services. A Double Fine classic is included this time too, a developer that now resides under Xbox Game Studios umbrella.

Here are the latest batch of games announced for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as their arrival dates:

Supraland: Six Inches Under (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC) – Available today

(Console and PC) – Available today Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1 Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1 The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1 Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6 Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6 Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 8

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 8 Stacking (Cloud and Console) – June 8

(Cloud and Console) – June 8 Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13

From the list, the Terraria-like sci-fi sandbox entry Farworld Pioneers, Frictional Games' highly anticipated horror game Amnesia: The Bunker, boomer shooter Slayers X, and the hand-painted indie adventure Dordogne are all day-one launches onto Game Pass.

Thanks to EA Play being included as an additional service for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, a 10-hour early access trial has now gone live for Super Mega Baseball 4. Don't forget that Battlefield 2042's fifth season and the Minecraft: Trails & Tales update will be available soon to Game Pass subscribers for no extra cost as well.

As always, some older titles are leaving the services soon. June 15 will see these six games drop out from Game Pass, which includes the hit strategy game Total War: Three Kingdoms:

Bridge Constructor Portal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)

Microsoft's massive Xbox Games Showcase is happening in just a couple of weeks, which can even be caught in some theaters. If previous events are anything to go by, that's where we will probably get to see what Microsoft has planned out for the service in the second half of 2023. Expect to see some big announcements from first-party and third-party studios for Xbox and PC Game Pass.