Android Earthquake Alerts System now covers all 50 U.S. states and 6 U.S. territories

In 2020, Google initially partnered with the United States Geological Survey (USGS), California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (CalOES), and the ShakeAlert system to introduce Android Earthquake Alerts in California, Oregon, and Washington. These alerts relied on seismometers to detect earthquakes. To expand earthquake alerts to regions without USGS ShakeAlert coverage, Google leveraged the built-in accelerometers in Android phones. Google actively collaborates with seismologists and disaster response organizations to analyze data from detected seismic events, aiming to enhance the Android Earthquake Alerts System.

Today, Google announced the expansion of Android Earthquake Alerts to all 50 U.S. states and 6 U.S. territories. This expansion will be finalized in the coming weeks. Google already utilizes similar accelerometer-based technology to provide alerts in 97 countries worldwide.

If an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 or higher is detected, Android Earthquake Alerts will transmit two types of warning alerts to Android smartphones:

"Be Aware" Alert: This alert signifies weak or light shaking, giving users a heads-up to prepare for potentially stronger shaking.

"Take Action" Alert: This alert indicates that moderate to extreme shaking is anticipated, prompting users to take immediate action to protect themselves.

Once the shaking subsides, Android users can tap for guidance on subsequent steps. The earthquake information accessible through Android Earthquake Alerts will also be available on Google Search. Users can simply search for "Earthquake near me" to retrieve this information.

Boone Spooner, Group Product Manager for Android and Pixel Safety, commented on the Earthquake Alert System:

"Your safety is our priority, and we are continuously working to provide you with the tools and information you need to stay prepared during emergencies. We remain dedicated to collaborating with the earthquake community, emergency managers, and device manufacturers to further advance earthquake alerts and response efforts."

Android Earthquake Alerts are enabled by default in all supported regions. It's important to acknowledge that users might not receive alerts for every earthquake in their vicinity. If necessary, Android Earthquake alerts can be deactivated by users through the Safety & Emergency -> Earthquake Alerts option in Android settings.