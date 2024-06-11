When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

macOS Sequoia supported: Here are what Mac models can update to macOS 15

Various Mac running macOS Sequoia

macOS Sequoia, Apple's latest desktop operating system, is now official. Apple announced it on June 10 at WWDC 2024, and users can already install the first version through the Apple Beta Software Program. But before you go, make sure your Mac is on the list of supported devices. This year, Apple dropped some of its computers, so check out the list below, which goes all the way back to some models released in 2017.

What Macs support macOS Sequoia?

Supported MacBooks include the following models:

MacBook Pro MacBook Air
  • 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro 2018
  • 13, 15, and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019
  • 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020
  • 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021
  • 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022
  • 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2023
  • 13-inch MacBook Air 2020
  • 13-inch MacBook Air 2022
  • 15-inch MacBook Air 2023
  • 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air 2024

The following iMac models support macOS Sequoia:

iMac iMac Pro
  • 27-inch iMac Retina 5K 2019
  • 21.5-inch iMac Retina 4K 2019
  • 27-inch iMac Retina 5K 2020
  • 24-inch iMac 2021
  • 24-inch iMac 2023
  • iMac Pro 2017

And here are desktop Macs (Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and Mac mini) that can upgrade to macOS Sequoia:

Mac Pro Mac Studio Mac mini
  • Mac Pro 2019
  • Mac Pro 2023
  • Mac Studio 2022
  • Mac Studio 2023
  • Mac mini 2018
  • Mac mini 2020
  • Mac mini 2023

Sadly, with macOS Sequoia, Apple is leaving some Macs behind. Here are the models that will not be able to upgrade from Sonoma officially:

  • 13-inch MacBook Air Retina 2018

If you have a 13-inch MacBook Air 2018 or another unsupported Mac, you can still get a taste of Apple's new operating system by downloading its new wallpapers. Jokes aside, like it was previously possible on Intel-based Macs, enthusiasts will most likely find a way to patch the computer and install macOS Sequoia on unsupported devices.

