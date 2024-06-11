macOS Sequoia supported: Here are what Mac models can update to macOS 15

macOS Sequoia, Apple's latest desktop operating system, is now official. Apple announced it on June 10 at WWDC 2024, and users can already install the first version through the Apple Beta Software Program. But before you go, make sure your Mac is on the list of supported devices. This year, Apple dropped some of its computers, so check out the list below, which goes all the way back to some models released in 2017.
What Macs support macOS Sequoia?
Supported MacBooks include the following models:
|MacBook Pro
|MacBook Air
The following iMac models support macOS Sequoia:
|iMac
|iMac Pro
And here are desktop Macs (Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and Mac mini) that can upgrade to macOS Sequoia:
|Mac Pro
|Mac Studio
|Mac mini
Sadly, with macOS Sequoia, Apple is leaving some Macs behind. Here are the models that will not be able to upgrade from Sonoma officially:
- 13-inch MacBook Air Retina 2018
If you have a 13-inch MacBook Air 2018 or another unsupported Mac, you can still get a taste of Apple's new operating system by downloading its new wallpapers. Jokes aside, like it was previously possible on Intel-based Macs, enthusiasts will most likely find a way to patch the computer and install macOS Sequoia on unsupported devices.
