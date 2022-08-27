Apple could potentially face an antitrust lawsuit from the U.S. DOJ

It seems like Apple could be facing another antitrust lawsuit. A new report has emerged claiming that lawyers from the Department of Justice (DOJ) are drafting a potential antitrust complaint against the Cupertino tech company.

The latest revelation comes from Politico, which highlights that Apple has been investigated by the DOJ since 2019 over allegations that the company abused its market power to cut off potential competitors. This investigation is among the latest in regulatory attempts to ensure that big tech firms are not violating anti-trust boundaries in a bid to dominate their respective markets.

The Apple case is important because it could potentially open another avenue for the DOJ in its fight against big tech. The DOJ is currently involved in a court dispute against Google for its monopolistic business and advertising practices.

That said, most of the focus around a potential case against Apple has been around its App Store, which is the only place from where iOS users can officially download applications for their hardware. Last year, Epic Games went to trial against Apple over the company's restrictions on the distribution of applications outside the App Store. While the outcome of that case was mixed for both firms, it seems to have prompted the DOJ to go down the same path, but perhaps with a different approach too.

Source: Politico