Apple offers more ways to promote your business with free "Business Connect"

Apple has launched a tool for businesses to help customize how important information is displayed to their customers. The web portal called Apple Business Connect is now accessible by more than a billion Apple users starting from the U.S.

Apple Business Connect provides businesses the ability to display ongoing promotions, customize location place cards, and present key information across Apple apps including Apple Messages, Siri, and Wallet. With Apple Maps place cards, customers can also engage with businesses directly from Maps through options like ordering food. On the other hand, businesses can choose to add and update any photos on their place cards and highlight useful actions for users like making a hotel reservation via Booking.com or shopping for groceries from Instacart.

Apple’s senior vice president of Services, Eddy Cue, mentioned:

“We created Business Connect to provide Apple users around the world with the most accurate information for places to eat, shop, travel, and more. Apple Business Connect gives every business owner the tools they need to connect with customers more directly, and take more control over the way billions of people see and engage with their products and services every day.”

The company also added a 'Showcases' tab that allows businesses to display time-limited promotional offers and discounts to their customers. The content in the Showcases section is also editable using Business Connect. While this feature is out in the U.S., Apple mentioned the capability will release globally in the coming months.

According to TechCrunch, Apple also partnered with brands like Walmart, where customers tapping on Walmart’s place card can access a “text to shop” feature which offers a “message us” option allowing them to message the business directly.

To use Apple Business Connect, individuals require an Apple ID for their businesses. They can then register for the tool at the self-service website. Finally, the owners must pass verification and claim their locations to modify and customize their place cards without any charge. For businesses catering to several locations, Business Connect also inculcates an API to give updated information to Maps through “listing management agencies such as Reputation, Rio SEO, SOCi, Uberall, and Yext.”