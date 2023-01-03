Apple planning $20 price hike for battery replacements on older iPhones

Apple is raising the price of battery replacements on older iPhone models from March 1 by $20. The only ones that won’t be affected are those from the iPhone 14 line-up. The battery replacement price hike was first noticed by 9To5Mac. The new price that you’ll pay for a battery replacement depends upon your iPhone model.

The iPhone 14 line-up is not affected by the new prices because Apple already charges $99 to replace the battery on these models. The iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone X currently cost $69 but will go up to $89. Models such as the iPhone SE, iPhone 8 and other earlier models currently cost $49 to get a battery replacement but this will jump to $69.

According to 9To5Mac, Apple reduced the cost of battery replacements to $29 a couple of years ago as a result of the iPhone throttling controversy. Prices were then raised to current levels at the start of 2019 and now they’re going to get even more expensive. It’s key to note that if you have AppleCare+ and your battery holds less than 80% of its original capacity then you can get a replacement at no cost.

If you’re in the United States and have a faltering iPhone battery, ensure you pay to have it repaired by Apple before March 1 if you want to secure a lower price otherwise you’ll have to pay the additional $20 for the same service.