Apple pulls another faulty update after reports of bricked Apple Watch

Here is another reminder of why you should not install pre-release software on your primary devices. Apple recently released watchOS 11.1 beta 3 for developers, and the operating system bricked some Apple Watch models. Following the reports, Apple pulled the update, and it is no longer available.

According to MacRumors and some Reddit posts, some users ended up with a completely frozen Apple Watch after installing watchOS 11.1 beta 3. Their smartwatches would work for a minute or two and then stop responding to any input or updating information, including time. While it is possible to restart affected Apple Watch models by pressing the crown and the power button, the problem reoccurs moments after the device turns itself back on.

What makes the situation even more unfortunate is that end users cannot restore Apple Watch software and firmware. Bringing a botched Apple Watch back to life requires taking it to Apple, which then sends it to its repair labs.

The problem with bricked Apple Watch came just a few weeks after Apple pulled the iPadOS 18 update on iPad Pro models with the M4 processors. Weeks later, Apple's latest and greatest iPads are still on iPadOS 17, with no way to get to the newest update. The same thing happened to HomePod Software 18.1 beta 2 after another wave of complaints about bricked HomePods. It is quite surprising to see Apple leaving its flagship tablet without the latest update for such a long time.

Quality control issues are not the only complaints Apple users have these days. The company advertises its Apple Intelligence features everywhere and claims the new iPhone 16 series was built for Apple Intelligence "from the ground up." Still, Apple Intelligence is nowhere to be found. It is coming later this year with iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1.