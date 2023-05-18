Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 16.5 with a new wallpaper, Apple News improvements, more

Apple has started rolling out new software updates for its operating systems. Version 16.5 is now available for download on compatible iPhone, iPod, and iPad models, bringing customers new wallpaper, improvements for Apple News, and various fixes across the operating systems. Here is what is new.

What is new in iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5?

New Pride Celebration Wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture. The wallpaper is only available on iOS.

for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture. The wallpaper is only available on iOS. Sports tab in Apple News with easy access to everything sports-related and your favorite teams or leagues.

with easy access to everything sports-related and your favorite teams or leagues. Score and Schedule Cards in Apple News can take you directly to game pages with additional details about specific games.

And here are the bugs iOS and iPadOS 16.5 fix:

Fixed an issue with unresponsive Spotlight

Fixed an issue causing problems with loading podcasts in Apple CarPlay (iOS only).

Fixed an issue with Screen Time setting reset and sync problems across devices.

What iPhones support iOS 16.5?

iOS 16.5 is available to all iPhone models running iOS 16. The list of supported iPhones includes the following:

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2020, SE 2022

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max

What iPads support iPadOS 16.5?

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air 3 and newer

iPad 5th gen and newer

iPad mini 5 and newer

You can download iOS and iPadOS 16.5 by heading to Settings > General > Software Update.