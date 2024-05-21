Apple users can now tap and pay for rides in Paris metro, get real-time transit updates

Source: Apple

Apple announced two transit-related features for its users in Paris, France. Users can now add Navigo card to Apple Wallet and tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay for rides in the metro, train, bus, and more in the Paris region.

Users can also buy ride passes from the Île-de-France Mobilités iOS app or directly from Apple Wallet and use their Apple device to tap and ride. This eliminates needing to go to a ticket vending machine or reload a Navigo card at retailers.

To add a Navigo card to Apple Wallet, users can open the Wallet app > tap the Add (+) button > select "Transit Card" and follow the steps. Once set up, the Wallet app also lets them buy commute passes such as t+, t+ reduced price, OrlyBus, RoissyBus tickets, and Navigo Day passes.

To pay for rides during a commute, users can select the Navigo card in their Apple Wallet and then double-click the side button, Apple explained. Alternatively, Express Mode allows them to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader to pay for rides without unlocking or waking up the device.

Express Mode is available on iPhone XR (and later models) or Apple Watch Series 6 (and later models). While Express Mode can work for up to five hours after the iPhone runs out of power, users can only use one Navigo card with it at one time. If a user has multiple Navigo cards tied to their Apple Wallet, they will have to select them manually.

Apple is also bringing real-time transit information to Apple Maps users traveling in Paris Metro, RER, Paris tramway, and RATP buses, the company said. Users can check out live departure and arrival times, detailed schedules, system connections, and real-time information about delays and outages.