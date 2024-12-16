Galaxy S25 Ultra's Titanium Black color could be the most-produced variant

Samsung is expected to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025, in San Jose—the same venue as this year's event. The company is rumored to reveal the Galaxy S25 series, along with its Galaxy XR headset, codenamed "Project Moohan." Most details about the upcoming Galaxy S25 series have already been leaked. Recently, it was reported that Samsung could finally adopt Qi2 wireless charging standard with the Galaxy S25 series. Now, details about the Galaxy S25 Ultra's color option and production priorities have also surfaced.

Titanium Blue is expected to be the signature color of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, according to the latest information, the Titanium Black color will be the most produced color option for the model. According to display analyst Ross Young on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Galaxy S25 Ultra's Titanium Black color will be produced the most in terms of volume. Black is a safe color option, which may explain Samsung's confidence in prioritizing this option.

Updated S25U colors in order of volume:

Titanium Black

Titanium SilverBlue

Titanium Gray

Titanium WhiteSilver

Titanium JetBlack

Titanium JadeGreen

Titanium PinkGold — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 16, 2024

Samsung is also anticipating the Titanium SilverBlue (which could be the signature color option) color to sell well. The Galaxy Z Fold6 already comes in a Navy Blue color option, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra could rock a similar shade. Following in the list are the Titanium Gray and WhiteSilver colors. There is a returning JetBlack color, which the company last offered with the Galaxy S10. The JadeGreen and PinkGold colors are expected to be produced in the lowest quantities.

Notably, the list purportedly shows the initial production volume, which Samsung can adjust based on the demand. Additionally, some colors on the list may be exclusive to online channels.