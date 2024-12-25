Remedy's Control is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for a day

The daily freebie train from the Epic Games Store is delivering PC gamers a copy of Control today. The Remedy Entertainment-developed action hit has been a part of giveaways two times in the past on the same store (though it's been a few years), so don't be surprised to find that you already own a copy too.

The third-person action game takes place almost entirely inside the Federal Bureau of Control, a secret government agency that's working on containing supernatural happenings in the world. The action title offers a range of super powers to beat back the forces that are loose inside the facility, with everything from flight and telekinesis to psychic abilities being slowly unlocked.

Here's how the studio sets the stage for the story:

After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control. Control is Jesse Faden’s story and her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Jesse works with other Bureau agents and discovers strange experiments and secrets.

Control is also a part of the connected universe of supernatural games that Remedy Entertainment is building. The studio's atmospheric horror series, Alan Wake, is also a part of this same storyline. Playing Control before Alan Wake 2 will give plenty of background information on what has been happening in this twisted world during the long break between entries as well.

The Control giveaway on the Epic Games Store is now live, and it will remain available until December 26, 8am PT. The next freebie is once again a mystery, with it also be unveiled at the same time.