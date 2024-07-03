Microsoft says we "can assume" there will be no new Windows Insider builds this week

On Friday, June 28, Microsoft released new Windows Insider Program builds for Windows 11 in the Canary and Beta channels, along with a new Windows Server Insider build. Dev channel members did not get a new build but some new features were rolled out to members of that channel on Friday as well, although they were stopped on June 30 for unknown reasons.

Because the updates were released on Friday at the end of the normal work week, we had questions about whether Microsoft planned to release new Insider builds this week. That's because the US celebrates July 4 as its Independence Day holiday, and we thought there was a good chance that the Windows Insider team would not be able to release build updates before taking the holiday off.

Today, we posted a message on X to Brandon LeBlanc, the Senior Program Manager on the Windows Insider Team, asking him if there would be no new builds from the team this week. He replied with this:

I think at this point you can assume there won’t be any new flights this week. Should that change, we will of course tweet and announce it like we normally do.

While that's not quite the definite answer we were hoping for, we would think that LeBlanc would know if a new Insider build would be in the works for a release this week. So, unless a huge surprise pops up before the end of the day on Friday, July 5, members of the Windows Insider Program should not expect any new versions to download.

Next week, we should not only get some new builds, but it's also going to be Patch Tuesday on July 9, which means all Windows 10 and 11 users will be getting official updates with security patches and updates for their PCs.