The Asus Vivobook S 15 laptop will be the company's first Copilot+ PC notebook

Asus is joining in the rush to launch a new Windows notebook powered by the Snapdragon X series of Arm-based processors from Qualcomm that are being branded as Copilot+ PCs from Microsoft.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 laptop will be a 3.13-pound notebook with an all-metal design and a 180-degree hinge for its 15.6-inch OLED display that allows it to lie flat on a table or other surface. The display has a 2,880 by 1.620 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The laptop will have either 16GB or 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for onboard storage. It will also have a microSD card reader to add more storage, It will also have an HDMI port, two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports.

The notebook will have a 70WHrs battery which Asus says should offer up to 18 hours of life for a single charge. It also has Wi-Fi 7 wireless hardware inside. The keyboard has a RGB backlighting which can be controlled and customized with a number of different colors and effects.

The company's press release stated:

The Asus Vivobook S 15 notebook will go on sale in June, with a starting price of $1,299. Asus joins, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Acer in launching Snapdragon X-based notebooks this June. Microsoft will also launch the Surface Laptop with Snapdragon X Elite processors in mid June as well.