Microsoft Bing Chat is testing 200 daily turns and 20 in-session turns

Microsoft has been slowly but surely increasing the chat turn limits in Bing Chat for the past several weeks. Until this weekend, users of the chatbot could do up to 150 chat turns per day, and up to just 15 in-session turns.

However, over the weekend Microsoft made an unannounced alteration in the Bing Chat turn limits. Some users on Twitter saw that their in-session turn limits had increased from 15 to 20. That was confirmed by Microsoft Vice President for Bing’s Growth and Distribution team, Michael Schechter on Twitter (via MSPoweruser) stating, "we're testing 20/200 this weekend to see how things go".

👀 we’re testing 20/200 this weekend to see how things go https://t.co/ptD2qhOYGu — Michael Schechter (@mikeschechter) March 26, 2023

Of course, that means the daily turn limits on Bing Chat have also increased from 150 to 200. Schechter's message hints that this may just be temporary and Microsoft could go back to the previous 150/15 turn limits. However, unless something pretty drastic happens, that seems unlikely. The big question: When will Bing Chat get unlimited turn chat sessions? That remains to be seen.

Source: Michael Schechter on Twitter via MSPoweruser