GitHub Copilot is now available for free in VS Code

GitHub, the world's most popular developer platform, has crossed 150 million developers. To celebrate this milestone, Microsoft is making GitHub Copilot free in VS Code. This free version is also fully featured with capabilities including chat and code completions, multi-file edits, multi-model choice, third-party extensions like Perplexity, Stack Overflow, and more.

GitHub Copilot Free for VS Code has arrived. pic.twitter.com/DVChR5Shub — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) December 18, 2024

The GitHub Copilot free edition has the following limitations when compared to the GitHub Copilot Pro version:

Up to 50 messages and interactions per month

Up to 2000 real-time code suggestions

Following features will not be available: Summaries for pull requests, issues, and discussions Upgrade assistant for Java in VS Code Code review in GitHub Copilot Workspace in pull requests Technical Preview access to Copilot Workspace GitHub Mobile GitHub CLI and Windows Terminal



To get past the above limitations, developers can subscribe to the GitHub Copilot Pro subscription, which costs $10/month. Microsoft also mentioned that this new GitHub Copilot Free pricing tier with limited functionality is only for individual developers. Users assigned a Copilot Business or Copilot Enterprise seat are not eligible for free tier access.

Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub, wrote the following regarding the new free pricing tier launch:

GitHub has a long history of offering free products and services to developers. Starting with free open source and public collaboration, we added free private repos, free minutes for GitHub Actions and GitHub Codespaces, and free package and release storage. Today, we are adding GitHub Copilot to the mix by launching GitHub Copilot Free.

Along with the GitHub Copilot Free plan announcement, Microsoft also announced the general availability of Copilot Chat on GitHub for all users. As part of the GA, GitHub has removed the limits on how many repositories you can index, allowing developers to use Copilot Chat across their entire codebase.

The new free tier and the general availability of Copilot Chat demonstrate GitHub's commitment to making AI developer tools more accessible.