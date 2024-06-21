Adobe will launch more native Arm-based Windows apps, including Illustrator, soon

This week, The first "Copilot+ PC" notebooks from Microsoft and other PC makers started shipping to consumers. This first wave of laptops with that branding all have Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X Plus chips, which are, of course, based on designs from Arm.

While these laptops can all run apps designed to run on x86 chips via Microsoft's Prism emulation, there have been some apps that have been ported over to work with Arm64 chips running on Windows 11. Today, a new report says a number of apps from Adobe will be available in Arm64 Windows native versions in the near future.

Windows Central reports it attended a briefing hosted by Microsoft to promote its new Surface Pro 11 tablet-notebook hybrid that has the Snapdragon X Elite chips. According to the story, Aaron Woodman, Microsoft's Vice-President of Windows Marketing, stated that two popular Adobe apps, Illustrator and InDesign, will launch native Arm for Windows apps sometime in July.

Two more Adobe apps, Premiere Pro and After Effects, will also get native Arm for Windows versions, but they won't be available until sometime later in 2024, according to the report. Obviously, these native apps should run on Copilot+ PC notebooks with Snapdragon X chips with better performance versus using the x86 versions of these apps via the Prism emulator.

Microsoft previously revealed an Arm Advisory Board, where its developers could help app creators map new Arm apps for Windows from scratch or port their existing x86 apps to the Arm platform. In March, Google launched its popular Chrome browser for Arm on Windows, Other browsers that have done the same thing include Vivaldi and Opera. More recently, Slack launched a version of its business chat service for Windows on Arm, although it is still in a beta preview state.