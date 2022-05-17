Bohemia Interactive launch ARMA Reforger, a precursor to ARMA 4

Bohemia Interactive, the studio behind the popular military simulation franchise ARMA, has been working on a brand-new engine, Enfusion, to power its games for some time now. Today, the studio released a new game into early access built on that engine: ARMA Reforger, a sandbox experience hosted on the island of Everon from ARMA Cold War Assault.

While not offering the same features as a full-fledged ARMA entry, Reforger has Conflict as a team versus team multiplayer game mode with structure building, plenty of logistics to take care of, and objectives to capture. A real-time mission editor is here too, offering players a chance to create their own events and tasks to produce dynamic combat encounters.

Lastly, modding is a major part of this project, with the same tools as the developer being presented to prospective modders for unleashing their creativity with. The creation part of modding is only available on PC, however, with other platforms only being able to download them.

Speaking of platforms, consoles are joining in on ARMA action for the first time. Aside from PC, Xbox Series X|S players are able to jump in and experience the sandbox right now. Cross-play is a feature too. A PlayStation release has not been announced yet.

ARMA Reforger acts as a foundation for ARMA 4, which Bohemia is still developing internally using the same next-gen engine as Reforger. Aside from the graphics upgrade, a big focus of the new engine seems to be reducing the janky-ness of the series, offering a much more streamlined control scheme that can even be played on a controller comfortably.

ARMA Reforger is now out on Steam and Xbox Series X|S as an Early Access experience. Head to the developer's newly set up FAQ section to find out more details about this release and the road to ARMA 4.