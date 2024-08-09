ChatGPT Free users can now create images using DALL·E 3, but there's a catch

Back in September 2023, OpenAI introduced DALL-E 3, its most capable image model to date. Compared to its predecessor, DALL-E 3 can generate images that are visually striking and reliably render intricate details, including text, hands, and faces. It also responds better to extensive, detailed prompts. DALL-E 3 has already been available for ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Team, and ChatGPT Enterprise users.

Earlier today, OpenAI announced that DALL-E 3 is now available for ChatGPT free users as well. However, free tier users can only create up to two images per day. To use DALL-E 3 in ChatGPT, simply select the "GPT-4" model, provide your text prompt, and ChatGPT will generate the image for you.

If you'd like to create more AI images for free, you can use Image Creator in Microsoft Designer, which supports text prompts in over 100 languages. Using Boosts, you can enjoy accelerated AI image creation. With a free Microsoft account, you can get up to 15 boosted generations for Image Creator.

Here's how Boosts work in Microsoft Designer's Image Creator:

If you're signed in with a personal Microsoft account, boosts make image creation faster. If you run out of boosts, you can still create, but images may take longer to generate until boosts replenish.

If you're signed in with a work or school account, boosts operate differently and represent the number of prompts you can use to create images. If you run out of boosts while signed in with a work or school account, you can no longer create until boosts replenish.

The expansion of DALL-E 3's availability to all ChatGPT users and the presence of free alternatives like Microsoft Designer's Image Creator mark a significant step towards democratizing AI-powered image generation. As these tools become more accessible, we can anticipate a surge in creativity and innovation.