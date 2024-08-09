Instagram now lets you share 20 photos and videos in a single post

Popular social media platform Instagram is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to share more photos and videos in a single post. Previously, Instagram users could only share 10 items at most in a single Instagram post.

So, even if you had more items to share, you couldn't add them to a standard post and had to create a new one to continue. However, with the latest update, Instagram has doubled the number of photos and videos that can be shared, and now users will be able to add 20 photos or videos at most in a single post. Such types of posts are called "Carousel" or "Photo Dump."

The carousel feature first rolled out to Instagram back in 2017 and is a great way to share memories from a certain event, all at once. Over the years, Instagram has added more features to the carousel functions, which include the ability to add songs to your slides and collaborative posts, where you can add multiple users, allowing them to add their content to the carousel.

Instagram's update to the carousel feature that allows users to share more photos, is in line with TikTok. Currently, TikTok allows users to share up to 35 photos in a single post. As noted by The Verge, Instagram is gradually rolling out the feature to all users, but it may take some time before it lands for every account.

While the feature may not be exciting for most Instagram users, it could come in handy to those who love sharing their stories on the platform in small pieces. It should be noted that TikTok was previously known only as a short-video platform, however, with the option to share 35 photos in a single post, photos have also gained traction in the platform.

Let us know how you use Instagram and what your preferred content to share is - photos or videos.