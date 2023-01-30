Chinese search giant Baidu to launch own version of ChatGPT

via South China Morning Post

Chinese multinational technology company Baidu is set to roll out its own version of the popular ChatGPT chatbot, according to a Bloomberg report.

A person reportedly familiar with the matter said that Baidu will introduce its yet-to-be-named chatbot in March. It will also be embedded into Baidu's main search services, meaning users could soon get conversation-style search results much like on ChatGPT.

Baidu has also reportedly invested billions of dollars in its Ernie system, a large-scale AI model that the company has been developing for several years now. This will serve as the foundation of the company's ChatGPT-like platform.

ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that can respond to prompts in a conversational manner. The tool can answer questions and assist with tasks like generating content and writing code. Since its launch back in November of last year, the service has amassed more than a million users.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Microsoft is looking into supercharging its Bing search engine by integrating ChatGPT into it. The company also reportedly invested $10 billion in ChatGPT creator OpenAI recently.

The rise of ChatGPT has also worried search engine giant Google, which according to the New York Times, recently declared a “code red," akin to pulling the fire alarm. The company is seemingly set to introduce over 20 AI-related projects this year, including an AI-powered version of Google Search.

Source: Bloomberg (paywall)